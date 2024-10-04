Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: New measures for environmental protection in the Mekong Delta

October 4, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has announced a plan to strengthen environmental protection in the Mekong Delta, one of the country's most...

Vietnam: New measures for environmental protection in the Mekong Delta
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 4, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has announced a plan to strengthen environmental protection in the Mekong Delta, one of the country's most vulnerable regions. The new measures include promoting sustainable agricultural practices and managing water resources to combat erosion and pollution. This action aims to preserve biodiversity and ensure food security for local communities, who are highly dependent on natural resources. The Mekong Delta is known for its rich biodiversity and for being one of Vietnam's most productive agricultural areas, but it is threatened by climate change and human activities. The news was reported by Viet Nam News. The plan is part of a broader government initiative to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable development in the country.

