Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
Vietnam: New measures for public resources management and public health

August 28, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has introduced Decree 108 to address issues related to the management of public assets and lands,...

Vietnam: New measures for public resources management and public health
29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has introduced Decree 108 to address issues related to the management of public assets and lands, improving efficiency in their utilization. Despite the declaration of a measles outbreak in Ho Chi Minh City, authorities reassure that those who have completed the vaccination cycle should not be alarmed. In addition, the issue of mining planning in Lâm Đồng province raises concerns for the well-being of local communities, forced to relocate. Finally, the National Center for Drug Information has issued a warning regarding the risks associated with the use of unauthorized drugs, such as phenformin, for the treatment of diabetes. The news is reported by nld.com.vn. These measures highlight the Vietnamese government's commitment to ensuring public health and responsible management of resources.

