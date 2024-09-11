Vietnam: New measures to promote sustainable tourism in the country

September 11, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has announced a package of measures to promote sustainable tourism, aiming to preserve the environment and local cultures. The initiatives include incentives for accommodation facilities that adopt green practices and awareness programs for tourists. In addition, tourism experiences that enhance Vietnam's local traditions and cultural heritage will be promoted. These measures aim to make Vietnam an increasingly responsible and environmentally friendly tourism destination, as reported by Đầu tư. The government is committed to working with local communities to ensure that the benefits of tourism are equitably distributed and that natural resources are protected for future generations.