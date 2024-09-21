Vietnam: New North-South Highway Construction Project and Support for 4G Transition

September 21, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has approved the project to build the North-South Highway on the Gia Nghĩa - Chơn Thành section, which will connect the provinces of Đắk Nông and Bình Phước. In addition, Viettel has launched a program to provide free 4G phones to 700,000 customers currently using 2G devices, with priority given to the mountainous provinces of the Northwest. This project aims to improve access to technology in rural areas and ensure the safety of students in the event of landslides, as demonstrated by the recent evacuation of 300 students in Thanh Hóa. The news was reported by tuoitre.vn. The highway project is part of a broader initiative to improve Vietnam's infrastructure and promote economic development in less developed regions.