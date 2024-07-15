Vietnam: New policies for the development of urban railways in Ho Chi Minh City

14 July 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City is about to face a significant turning point with the introduction of 28 new policies and mechanisms for the development of the urban rail system. These innovative measures aim to create unprecedented progress in the city's transport sector. Furthermore, a three-month promotional program has been launched to stimulate consumption and maintain price stability following the July 1 wage increase. The Vietnamese authorities highlight the importance of transparent and harmonious management of highway tariffs to ensure the maintenance and development of new infrastructure. This is reported by nld.com.vn. These developments are part of a broader effort to improve the quality of life and support sustainable economic growth in Vietnam.