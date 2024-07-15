Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: New policies for the development of urban railways in Ho Chi Minh City

14 July 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City is about to face a significant turning point with the introduction of 28 new policies and mechanisms for the...

Vietnam: New policies for the development of urban railways in Ho Chi Minh City
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

14 July 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City is about to face a significant turning point with the introduction of 28 new policies and mechanisms for the development of the urban rail system. These innovative measures aim to create unprecedented progress in the city's transport sector. Furthermore, a three-month promotional program has been launched to stimulate consumption and maintain price stability following the July 1 wage increase. The Vietnamese authorities highlight the importance of transparent and harmonious management of highway tariffs to ensure the maintenance and development of new infrastructure. This is reported by nld.com.vn. These developments are part of a broader effort to improve the quality of life and support sustainable economic growth in Vietnam.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
policies new policies policy Vietnamese authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza