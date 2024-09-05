Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
Vietnam: New railway project to connect Vietnam, Laos and China

05 September 2024_ The Vietnamese government has established a working group to initiate railway projects that will connect Vietnam with Laos and...

Vietnam: New railway project to connect Vietnam, Laos and China
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
05 September 2024_ The Vietnamese government has established a working group to initiate railway projects that will connect Vietnam with Laos and China. The planned railway lines include strategic links such as Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng and Hà Nội - Đồng Đăng. This project aims to improve the transport infrastructure and facilitate trade between the three countries, strengthening regional relations. The news was reported by tuoitre.vn. The working group will be led by the Minister of Transport and will include representatives from various ministries to ensure effective implementation of the projects.

