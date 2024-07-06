Vietnam: New real estate laws to stimulate development of the sector

6 July 2024_ Vietnam is introducing new real estate laws to encourage the development of the real estate sector across the country. The new regulations aim to simplify bureaucratic procedures and improve transparency in the real estate market. These measures have been welcomed by investors, who see an opportunity for sustainable growth and increased confidence in the sector. Vietnamese authorities hope these reforms will attract more foreign investment and stimulate the national economy. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The new laws will come into force next year, marking an important step for the future of the Vietnamese real estate market.