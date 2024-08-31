Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
Vietnam: New regulations effective from September 2024 regarding telecommunications and public administration

August 31, 2024_ Starting September 1, 2024, several new regulations will come into effect in Vietnam, including the amendment of the rules on deputy...

Vietnam: New regulations effective from September 2024 regarding telecommunications and public administration
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ Starting September 1, 2024, several new regulations will come into effect in Vietnam, including the amendment of the rules on deputy heads of government agencies and the cessation of GSM (2G) mobile network service from September 16. In addition, loans of up to 25 million dong will be available for rural water and sanitation projects from September 2. The new regulations aim to improve administrative efficiency and ensure access to essential services for local communities, thanhnien.vn reported. These reforms are part of a broad effort by the Vietnamese government to modernize infrastructure and improve the quality of life in rural areas.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
