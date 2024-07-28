Vietnam: New rules for the use of vehicle headlights effective from 2025

July 28, 2024_ Vietnam has announced new regulations regarding the use of vehicle headlights, which will come into force on January 1, 2025. According to the new road safety law, drivers will have to turn on their headlights from 6pm to 6am: 00 and in conditions of poor visibility. Furthermore, there are specific requirements for the use of headlights in different situations, such as encountering pedestrians or oncoming vehicles. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. These measures aim to improve road safety and reduce accidents caused by poor visibility while driving.