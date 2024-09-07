Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: New rules on industrial design protection inspired by Piaggio's Italian experience

September 7, 2024_ Vietnam has introduced significant changes to its intellectual property law, aimed at improving the registration and protection of...

07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
September 7, 2024_ Vietnam has introduced significant changes to its intellectual property law, aimed at improving the registration and protection of industrial designs. These changes were inspired by cases such as Piaggio, the well-known Italian scooter manufacturer, which faced imitation issues with its Vespa LX model in Vietnam. The new law now allows for partial design registrations, expanding opportunities for companies to protect their creations. The source of this news is khoahocphattrien.vn. These reforms are an important step in ensuring that companies, both local and international, can effectively protect their designs in the Vietnamese market.

