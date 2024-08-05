Vietnam: New rules on ownership of apartments by foreigners

August 5, 2024_ Effective August 1, 2024, foreign entities and persons may own up to 30% of the residential apartments in a building, including mixed-use structures. For multi-block residential complexes, foreign ownership is limited to 30% of the units in each block. Additionally, for single-family homes in designated areas, foreigners can own a maximum of 250 units, but cannot exceed this limit in a specific area. According to the Ministry of Construction, about 4 million people, including foreigners and overseas Vietnamese, are expected to need housing in Vietnam in the future, as reported by vietnamnet.vn. Ho Chi Minh City's suburban areas are particularly popular among overseas Vietnamese for stockpiling, thanks to their strategic location and potential for rising prices and rental incomes.