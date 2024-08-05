Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: New rules on ownership of apartments by foreigners

August 5, 2024_ Effective August 1, 2024, foreign entities and persons may own up to 30% of the residential apartments in a building, including...

Vietnam: New rules on ownership of apartments by foreigners
05 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 5, 2024_ Effective August 1, 2024, foreign entities and persons may own up to 30% of the residential apartments in a building, including mixed-use structures. For multi-block residential complexes, foreign ownership is limited to 30% of the units in each block. Additionally, for single-family homes in designated areas, foreigners can own a maximum of 250 units, but cannot exceed this limit in a specific area. According to the Ministry of Construction, about 4 million people, including foreigners and overseas Vietnamese, are expected to need housing in Vietnam in the future, as reported by vietnamnet.vn. Ho Chi Minh City's suburban areas are particularly popular among overseas Vietnamese for stockpiling, thanks to their strategic location and potential for rising prices and rental incomes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
overseas Vietnamese single family homes foreigners can own Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza