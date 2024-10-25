Vietnam: New tool to measure the country's sustainable and inclusive development

October 25, 2024_ A new tool to measure Vietnam’s progress towards sustainable and inclusive development was unveiled at a conference in Hanoi. The Orange Index, developed by Singapore-based consultancy Impact Investment Exchange, assesses social impact, gender equality and environmental sustainability. This year, Vietnam scored 50, surpassing the global average and placing it among the leaders in ASEAN, but highlighted the need for targeted interventions to improve environmental sustainability, Việt Nam News reported. The Orange Index is part of a broader initiative to promote investments that generate positive social and environmental impacts, thus contributing to the country’s sustainable development.