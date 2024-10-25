Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: New tool to measure the country's sustainable and inclusive development
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ A new tool to measure Vietnam’s progress towards sustainable and inclusive development was unveiled at a conference in Hanoi. The Orange Index, developed by Singapore-based consultancy Impact Investment Exchange, assesses social impact, gender equality and environmental sustainability. This year, Vietnam scored 50, surpassing the global average and placing it among the leaders in ASEAN, but highlighted the need for targeted interventions to improve environmental sustainability, Việt Nam News reported. The Orange Index is part of a broader initiative to promote investments that generate positive social and environmental impacts, thus contributing to the country’s sustainable development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
