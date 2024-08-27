Vietnam: New top officials approved, teacher shortage discussed

August 26, 2024_ Vietnam's Parliament recently approved the appointment of three Deputy Prime Ministers and two Ministers, one for Justice and one for Natural Resources and Environment. In addition, the new President of the Supreme Court and the Public Prosecutor's Office were elected. The Ministry of Education acknowledged a serious shortage of teachers in many provinces, especially in English, computer science, music and visual arts. This information was reported by nld.com.vn. The newspaper also held a debate on the quality of human resources, highlighting the importance of addressing challenges in the education sector.