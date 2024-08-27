Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: New top officials approved, teacher shortage discussed

August 26, 2024_ Vietnam's Parliament recently approved the appointment of three Deputy Prime Ministers and two Ministers, one for Justice and one...

Vietnam: New top officials approved, teacher shortage discussed
27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 26, 2024_ Vietnam's Parliament recently approved the appointment of three Deputy Prime Ministers and two Ministers, one for Justice and one for Natural Resources and Environment. In addition, the new President of the Supreme Court and the Public Prosecutor's Office were elected. The Ministry of Education acknowledged a serious shortage of teachers in many provinces, especially in English, computer science, music and visual arts. This information was reported by nld.com.vn. The newspaper also held a debate on the quality of human resources, highlighting the importance of addressing challenges in the education sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
visual arts education sector informatica computer science
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza