Vietnam: New Trade Opportunities with China Through Rail Transport

November 10, 2024_ Vietnam has proposed to boost trade with China through rail transport, creating a new trade corridor to export Vietnamese goods to Europe. This initiative was emphasized by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính during his visit to China to attend various regional summits. The Chinese government welcomed the proposal, considering it a significant innovation. The news was reported by dantri.com.vn. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of cooperation between companies from the two countries to facilitate investment and improve transportation infrastructure.