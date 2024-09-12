Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
Vietnam: Nguyễn Hòa Bình represents the country at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong

12 settembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
September 12, 2024_ Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình led the Vietnamese delegation at the Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong, China, stressing the importance of Vietnam's open economy and multilateralism. During the event, he highlighted Vietnam's commitment to promoting international cooperation and trade. Vietnam's participation in the summit reflects its strategy of global integration and sustainable development. Nguyễn Hòa Bình also discussed investment opportunities and cooperation with other participating countries. This was reported by Việt Nam News. The Belt and Road Summit is an important platform to discuss infrastructure projects and economic development among nations involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

