Vietnam: Nha Trang sees record tourist turnout during September 2nd long weekend

September 3, 2024_ During the September 2nd long weekend, Nha Trang welcomed over 578,000 tourists, with accommodation occupancy rates exceeding 70%. Beach resorts such as Bãi Dài and Dốc Lết recorded occupancy rates of over 90%, showing a strong recovery in local tourism after the pandemic. Hotels on the coast of Nha Trang reported occupancy rates of at least 60%, a sign of renewed interest in the destination. The source of this news is voh.com.vn. Nha Trang is a popular tourist destination in central Vietnam, known for its beaches and seaside recreation.