November 11, 2024_ The elevated section of the Nhổn - Hà Nội Station urban railway line was officially opened in a ceremony organized by the Hanoi People's Committee, after three months of commercial operations. This project represents a major step forward for the Vietnamese capital's public transport system, improving citizens' mobility. The railway line is intended to facilitate travel and reduce road traffic in the city, thus contributing to a more sustainable urban environment. Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, is a cultural and political center of the country, known for its history and architecture. The news was reported by Việt Nam News, highlighting the importance of this development for the city.