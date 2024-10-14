Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
Vietnam: North-South High-Speed Rail Project Set to Start in 2027

October 13, 2024_ Vietnam plans to start construction of the North-South High-Speed Railway in 2027, with completion expected by 2035. The Ministry...

Vietnam: North-South High-Speed Rail Project Set to Start in 2027
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ Vietnam plans to start construction of the North-South High-Speed Railway in 2027, with completion expected by 2035. The Ministry of Transport is finalizing a draft law to be submitted to Parliament, which includes special policies to facilitate the implementation of the project. The project is estimated to require about 10,800 hectares of land and includes measures to accelerate the expropriation and redevelopment process. It also aims to incentivize local companies to participate in the development of the railway industry through technology transfer mechanisms. The news is reported by Đầu tư. The project aims to improve Vietnam's transport infrastructure, contributing to the country's economic development and modernization.

