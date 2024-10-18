Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: North-South High-Speed Railway Project Approved

October 17, 2024_ Vietnam's Minister of Planning and Investment chaired a meeting to assess the feasibility report of the high-speed railway project...

18 ottobre 2024
October 17, 2024_ Vietnam's Minister of Planning and Investment chaired a meeting to assess the feasibility report of the high-speed railway project that will connect the North and South of the country. The meeting was attended by members of the State Assessment Council and representatives of the Ministry of Transport, along with other relevant agencies. This project aims to improve connectivity and stimulate economic development between major cities in Vietnam. The news was reported by Đầu tư. The high-speed railway is a significant step towards modernizing the country's transport infrastructure, helping to reduce travel time and promote tourism.

