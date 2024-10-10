Vietnam: Only 50% of public investment funds disbursed

October 10, 2024_ According to data from the Ministry of Finance, less than half of the VNĐ 664.9 trillion (about $26.7 billion) allocated to local public investment agencies has actually been disbursed as of the end of September. This delay in the distribution of funds could negatively affect development projects and infrastructure in the country. Authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure that the funds are used effectively and timely. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. The management of public funds is crucial to the economic progress of Vietnam, a rapidly growing country with ambitious development plans.