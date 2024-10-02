Vietnam: Open Banking Development for Smart City

October 2, 2024_ Vietnam is exploring the potential of open banking, which promises to improve the payment experience for modern consumers. A seminar titled “Hà Nội – Smart City and Open Banking Ecosystem,” a key event for Vietnam Charter Day 2024, was held in Hanoi today. During the seminar, experts discussed the challenges and opportunities in urban management and the implementation of innovative technologies. The news is reported by Đầu tư. Open banking could transform the financial sector, offering personalized services and facilitating access to financial services for all citizens.