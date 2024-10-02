Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Open Banking Development for Smart City

October 2, 2024_ Vietnam is exploring the potential of open banking, which promises to improve the payment experience for modern consumers. A seminar...

Vietnam: Open Banking Development for Smart City
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ Vietnam is exploring the potential of open banking, which promises to improve the payment experience for modern consumers. A seminar titled “Hà Nội – Smart City and Open Banking Ecosystem,” a key event for Vietnam Charter Day 2024, was held in Hanoi today. During the seminar, experts discussed the challenges and opportunities in urban management and the implementation of innovative technologies. The news is reported by Đầu tư. Open banking could transform the financial sector, offering personalized services and facilitating access to financial services for all citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Vietnam Charter Day 2024 Hà N?i Smart City and Open Banking Ecosystem During the
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza