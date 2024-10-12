Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Opportunities for AI and Semiconductor Engineers
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ The Vietnamese government is focusing on training high-quality engineers in the artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor industries, creating opportunities for technology students. These industries are expected to reach a market value of $1 trillion by 2030, making investment in STEM education crucial. However, experts warn that there is a gap between academic training and the practical skills required in the workforce. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. Initiatives such as the Vietnam Semiconductor Foundation (ViSEMI) aim to bridge this gap, offering training courses and internships to prepare students for careers in the technology sector.

