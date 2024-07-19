Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Opportunities for rice exports in the second half of 2024
19 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

19 July 2024_ Vietnam has numerous opportunities to boost rice exports in the second half of this year, with positive forecasts for the remainder of 2024. Favorable global market conditions and the quality of Vietnamese rice are key factors supporting this growth . Vietnamese authorities are working to further improve the competitiveness of rice through supportive policies and technological innovations. The aim is to consolidate Vietnam's position as one of the world's leading rice exporters. Việt Nam News reports it. The initiatives also include the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices to ensure food quality and safety.

