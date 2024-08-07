Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
Vietnam: Opportunities for the development of renewable energy towards 2050

07 August 2024_ Vietnam, with its potential for renewable energy, aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The country, with significant resources...

07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ Vietnam, with its potential for renewable energy, aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The country, with significant resources for wind and solar energy, expects annual growth of 7.1 % in the renewable energy sector over the next twenty years. Furthermore, the government is implementing policies to attract investments and promote the use of clean energy sources. The news is reported by Đầu tư. Vietnam, located in Southeast Asia, has a coastline of 3,260 km and a tropical climate that favors the development of sustainable energy projects.

