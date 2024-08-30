Vietnam: Optimism for Vietnamese Businesses in 2024

August 30, 2024_ Vietnamese businesses are showing renewed optimism for the future, overcoming initial difficulties in 2024. According to recent surveys, confidence in business prospects is growing thanks to an increase in orders and an acceleration in business expansion. Business leaders, such as Hàng Vay Chi and Trần Như Tùng, are reporting positive results and growth forecasts for the rest of the year. The source of this information is plo.vn. Vietnamese companies, especially in the manufacturing and export sectors, are benefiting from a favorable business environment and increased foreign investment.