Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Optimism for Vietnamese Businesses in 2024

August 30, 2024_ Vietnamese businesses are showing renewed optimism for the future, overcoming initial difficulties in 2024. According to recent...

Vietnam: Optimism for Vietnamese Businesses in 2024
30 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Vietnamese businesses are showing renewed optimism for the future, overcoming initial difficulties in 2024. According to recent surveys, confidence in business prospects is growing thanks to an increase in orders and an acceleration in business expansion. Business leaders, such as Hàng Vay Chi and Trần Như Tùng, are reporting positive results and growth forecasts for the rest of the year. The source of this information is plo.vn. Vietnamese companies, especially in the manufacturing and export sectors, are benefiting from a favorable business environment and increased foreign investment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
affare business business leaders reporting
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza