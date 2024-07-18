Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Optimizing online public services and fighting fake news in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam: Optimizing online public services and fighting fake news in Ho Chi Minh City
18 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
17 July 2024_ During the second day of the 17th session of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City, key issues such as the optimization of online public services and the management of fake news were discussed. The Director of the Department of Information and Communication, Lâm Đình Thắng, illustrated the measures taken to facilitate access to online services, especially for the elderly and vulnerable people. Thắng also highlighted actions taken to combat the spread of fake news on social media, including the proposal to identify all social media accounts. Additionally, Bình Tân District People's Committee Chairman Nguyễn Minh Nhựt answered questions about education and waste management. This is reported by nld.com.vn. The session saw the approval of several resolutions, including one on tuition for the 2024-2025 academic year.

