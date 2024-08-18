Vietnam: Over 70 Universities Announce 2024 Admission Scores

August 17, 2024_ More than 70 universities in Vietnam have released their 2024 admission scores, with scores ranging from 15 to 29.1 out of 30. The scores were calculated based on the results of the matriculation exams, with some universities applying special coefficients for certain subjects. Students must confirm their admission online by August 27, or risk losing their places. The news was reported by vnexpress.net, noting that applicants increased by more than 730,000 compared to the previous year. Vietnamese universities, such as Hanoi National University and Ho Chi Minh Bach Khoa University, are among the most renowned in the country.