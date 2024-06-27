Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Vietnam: Over a million students take the final exam
27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 26, 2024_ This afternoon, over one million students across Vietnam showed up at exam centers to complete the procedures necessary for the final exam. Students must bring their identity card or exam invitation with them and follow the instructions on the exam regulations. In case of errors in personal data, they must immediately report it to supervisors. Education authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have advised students not to return home if they forget their documents, but to go directly to the exam center for assistance. Tutre.vn reports it. Additionally, students have been warned not to bring any valuables to avoid theft, as their backpacks will be left 25 meters from the exam halls.

