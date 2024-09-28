Vietnam: 'Over the limits. Sport Italy' exhibition opens in Hanoi

September 28, 2024_ The Embassy of Italy in Hanoi inaugurated the exhibition 'Over the limits. Sport Italy. Portrait of a changing country' on September 27 at Casa Italia. This exhibition, conceived by the M9 Museum in Venice, explores the history and evolution of Italian sport, presenting over 24 photographic panels celebrating athletes and iconic places. The Italian Ambassador to Vietnam, Marco Della Seta, emphasized the role of sport in promoting dialogue between nations, also highlighting Vietnam's recent sporting successes. The news is reported by baoquocte.vn. The exhibition represents an important opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Vietnam through the shared passion for sport.