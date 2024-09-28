Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: 'Over the limits. Sport Italy' exhibition opens in Hanoi

September 28, 2024_ The Embassy of Italy in Hanoi inaugurated the exhibition 'Over the limits. Sport Italy. Portrait of a changing country' on...

Vietnam: 'Over the limits. Sport Italy' exhibition opens in Hanoi
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ The Embassy of Italy in Hanoi inaugurated the exhibition 'Over the limits. Sport Italy. Portrait of a changing country' on September 27 at Casa Italia. This exhibition, conceived by the M9 Museum in Venice, explores the history and evolution of Italian sport, presenting over 24 photographic panels celebrating athletes and iconic places. The Italian Ambassador to Vietnam, Marco Della Seta, emphasized the role of sport in promoting dialogue between nations, also highlighting Vietnam's recent sporting successes. The news is reported by baoquocte.vn. The exhibition represents an important opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Vietnam through the shared passion for sport.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Italy Italia sport Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza