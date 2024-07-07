Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Pangolin released into the wild in Binh Phuoc

July 6, 2024_ A sunda pangolin, a critically endangered species, was released into the wild in Binh Phuoc province on July 5 by forest rangers. The...

07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 6, 2024_ A sunda pangolin, a critically endangered species, was released into the wild in Binh Phuoc province on July 5 by forest rangers. The animal, weighing 9 kg, was found in a rubber plantation and handed over to rangers in Dong Phu district. After being treated, the pangolin was released in accordance with regulations. Pangolins are among the most trafficked animals in the world and there are two critical species in Vietnam. Vietnamnet.vn reports it. This action highlights the importance of conserving endangered species in the country.

