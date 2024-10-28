Vietnam: Parliament debates economic development and energy law

October 28, 2024_ The Parliament of Vietnam held an in-depth discussion on October 26, 2024 regarding the Economic and Social Development Plan for 2024 and projections for 2025, as well as the review of the National Land Use Plan until 2030. During the sessions, key issues such as the implementation of the law and the state budget situation were addressed, highlighting the need to improve resource management and efficiency of public investment. Representatives from Cà Mau Province highlighted the challenges of water management and the need for policies to support businesses affected by natural disasters. The news is reported by Đầu tư. The Parliament is working to pass an energy law that addresses current issues in the energy sector, including the promotion of renewable energy.