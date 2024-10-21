Vietnam: Parliament discusses 30 bills for country's development

October 21, 2024_ The Parliament of Vietnam has started its eighth session today, during which nearly 30 bills and issues crucial to the country will be considered. The main objective of this session is to improve the legislative system and address challenges related to innovation and sustainable development. The bills under discussion aim to create an enabling environment for economic growth and meet the country's modernization needs. The news is reported by Đầu tư. This session of the Parliament is crucial for the future of Vietnam, as it aims to promote reforms that can stimulate significant progress in an ever-changing global environment.