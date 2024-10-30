Vietnam: Parliament discusses amendments to seven financial sector laws

October 30, 2024_ Vietnam’s National Assembly has considered a Cabinet report on a bill amending seven laws in the financial sector, including the Securities Law and the State Budget Law. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phước introduced the amendments, which aim to improve the transparency and efficiency of the stock market, while also opening up the bond market to professional individual investors. The proposed amendments include regulations to prevent fraud and improve supervision in the securities market, aiming to remove institutional obstacles and promote sustainable development of the market, Việt Nam News reported. The amendments are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026, contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.