Vietnam: Parliament discusses legislative reforms, emergency management

September 12, 2024_ Speaker of the Vietnamese Parliament, Trần Thanh Mẫn, opened the 37th session of the Standing Committee, stressing the importance of resolving institutional difficulties that hinder governance. During the meeting, 23 topics will be discussed, with a focus on 11 bills, including two that could be passed as early as October. Mẫn also highlighted the need to address the aftermath of the recent typhoon Yagi, which caused severe damage and loss of life. The source of this information is Đầu tư. The Parliament is preparing for a content-rich session, aiming to improve legislation and ensure the safety and well-being of the population.