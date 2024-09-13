Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Parliament discusses legislative reforms, emergency management

September 12, 2024_ Speaker of the Vietnamese Parliament, Trần Thanh Mẫn, opened the 37th session of the Standing Committee, stressing the importance...

Vietnam: Parliament discusses legislative reforms, emergency management
13 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ Speaker of the Vietnamese Parliament, Trần Thanh Mẫn, opened the 37th session of the Standing Committee, stressing the importance of resolving institutional difficulties that hinder governance. During the meeting, 23 topics will be discussed, with a focus on 11 bills, including two that could be passed as early as October. Mẫn also highlighted the need to address the aftermath of the recent typhoon Yagi, which caused severe damage and loss of life. The source of this information is Đầu tư. The Parliament is preparing for a content-rich session, aiming to improve legislation and ensure the safety and well-being of the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as October passed as early session as
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza