Vietnam: Parliament meets for extraordinary session on staff reorganization

August 26, 2024_ Today, the Parliament of Vietnam has opened an extraordinary session to discuss personnel matters. This is the eighth extraordinary session of the 15th Legislature, convened to consider personnel appointments according to the competences of the Parliament. The meeting is held in a single day, starting at 8:00 am at the Parliament House. The decision to convene this session was made by the Parliament Office according to the applicable regulations. The source of this information is tuoitre.vn. The Parliament of Vietnam plays a crucial role in the governance of the country, passing laws and supervising the activities of the government.