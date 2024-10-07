Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Peace Cultural Festival celebrates 70th anniversary of Hanoi Liberation

Vietnam: Peace Cultural Festival celebrates 70th anniversary of Hanoi Liberation
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Peace Cultural Festival in Hanoi, marking the 70th anniversary of the city's liberation and the 25th anniversary of UNESCO's title as a "City of Peace." The event was attended by representatives of the United Nations in Vietnam and ambassadors from various countries, aiming to promote the values of culture and peace. More than 8,000 people took part in a parade and artistic performances that highlighted Hanoi's intangible cultural heritage. The festival featured traditional art forms such as cat trù and water puppetry, celebrating the capital's eternal cultural values. This was reported by Việt Nam News. Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, is known for its rich history and culture, and has been recognized by UNESCO for its commitment to promoting peace.

