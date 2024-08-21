Vietnam: Peace Cultural Festival in Hanoi Attracts Thousands of Participants

August 21, 2024_ Tens of thousands of people, both local and foreign, are expected to attend Hanoi's Peace Cultural Festival in October. The event aims to promote culture and peace through a series of artistic and cultural activities. It will be an important opportunity for different cultures to meet and exchange, helping to strengthen ties between participants. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The festival represents a unique opportunity to celebrate cultural diversity and promote a message of unity and harmony among peoples.