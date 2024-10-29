Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Personal belongings of Emperor Hàm Nghi returned to Vietnam

Vietnam: Personal belongings of Emperor Hàm Nghi returned to Vietnam
29 ottobre 2024
October 29, 2024_ Personal belongings of Vietnamese Emperor Hàm Nghi, who was exiled in 1885, have been returned to Vietnam. Among the returned items are a mother-of-pearl tray, a smoking pipe and a collection of books in Han script, which were handed over to the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris. The tray and books were sent to the Monument Conservation Center in Huế, while the pipe was donated to the People's Committee of Cam Lộ District in Quảng Trị Province. The return of these items is significant for the preservation of cultural heritage and honoring the nation's historical values, Việt Nam News reported. Hàm Nghi, born in 1871, was the eighth emperor of the Nguyễn Dynasty and led a patriotic movement against French colonialism.

