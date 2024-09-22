Vietnam: Phan Đăng Hoàng Brings Vietnamese Fashion to Milan with Her Fashion Week Debut

September 21, 2024_ Vietnamese designer Phan Đăng Hoàng presented his CERAMICS collection at Milan Fashion Week 2025, becoming the only Vietnamese designer to exhibit at this prestigious event. The show, held at the Palazzo Reale in Milan, received praise from international critics, highlighting the designer's ability to blend tradition and modernity. The collection is inspired by Nguyễn Phan Chánh's silk art and ceramics, reflecting the delicacy and strength of Vietnamese women from a century ago. The news was reported by kenh14.vn, highlighting the importance of Vietnam's presence in the global fashion scene. Phan Đăng Hoàng collaborated with the Hangsilk brand to create high-quality garments, helping to highlight Vietnamese fashion on the international stage.