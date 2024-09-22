Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Phan Đăng Hoàng Brings Vietnamese Fashion to Milan with Her Fashion Week Debut

September 21, 2024_ Vietnamese designer Phan Đăng Hoàng presented his CERAMICS collection at Milan Fashion Week 2025, becoming the only Vietnamese...

Vietnam: Phan Đăng Hoàng Brings Vietnamese Fashion to Milan with Her Fashion Week Debut
22 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ Vietnamese designer Phan Đăng Hoàng presented his CERAMICS collection at Milan Fashion Week 2025, becoming the only Vietnamese designer to exhibit at this prestigious event. The show, held at the Palazzo Reale in Milan, received praise from international critics, highlighting the designer's ability to blend tradition and modernity. The collection is inspired by Nguyễn Phan Chánh's silk art and ceramics, reflecting the delicacy and strength of Vietnamese women from a century ago. The news was reported by kenh14.vn, highlighting the importance of Vietnam's presence in the global fashion scene. Phan Đăng Hoàng collaborated with the Hangsilk brand to create high-quality garments, helping to highlight Vietnamese fashion on the international stage.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hoàng Brings Vietnamese nanogrammo only Vietnamese ng
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza