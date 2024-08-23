Vietnam: Phan Đăng Hoàng Brings Vietnamese Fashion to Milan with His New Show

August 23, 2024_ Young Vietnamese designer Phan Đăng Hoàng is preparing to present his collection "Ceramics" during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025, on September 20. His career, which began in Italy, is characterized by a stylistic evolution that reflects Vietnamese culture and the art of silk, a material he frequently uses in his creations. Hoàng, who has already earned international recognition, will show in a prestigious context, alongside iconic brands such as Gucci and Versace, at the Palazzo Reale in Milan. The news is reported by style-republik.com, highlighting the importance of his participation in an event of such caliber. The collection promises to combine tradition and modernity, celebrating Vietnamese cultural identity through fashion.