Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Phan Đăng Hoàng Brings Vietnamese Fashion to Milan with His New Show

August 23, 2024_ Young Vietnamese designer Phan Đăng Hoàng is preparing to present his collection "Ceramics" during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer...

Vietnam: Phan Đăng Hoàng Brings Vietnamese Fashion to Milan with His New Show
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Young Vietnamese designer Phan Đăng Hoàng is preparing to present his collection "Ceramics" during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025, on September 20. His career, which began in Italy, is characterized by a stylistic evolution that reflects Vietnamese culture and the art of silk, a material he frequently uses in his creations. Hoàng, who has already earned international recognition, will show in a prestigious context, alongside iconic brands such as Gucci and Versace, at the Palazzo Reale in Milan. The news is reported by style-republik.com, highlighting the importance of his participation in an event of such caliber. The collection promises to combine tradition and modernity, celebrating Vietnamese cultural identity through fashion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his career istidina his Milan
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza