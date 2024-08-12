Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Phan Đăng Hoàng presents his collection 'Ceramics' at Milan Fashion Week

August 12, 2024_ Vietnamese designer Phan Đăng Hoàng will participate in Milan Fashion Week on September 20, 2024 with his collection 'Ceramics', an...

Vietnam: Phan Đăng Hoàng presents his collection 'Ceramics' at Milan Fashion Week
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ Vietnamese designer Phan Đăng Hoàng will participate in Milan Fashion Week on September 20, 2024 with his collection 'Ceramics', an event that marks his return to a prestigious context. This will be the first time that his brand will exhibit in a historic location such as the Palazzo Reale in Milan, a symbol of Italian culture. The collection, inspired by traditional Vietnamese art and the figure of women, promises to combine elements of streetwear with natural materials, reflecting the cultural identity of Vietnam. The news is reported by cafef.vn. The event represents an important opportunity for the designer to affirm Vietnamese fashion on the international scene, alongside iconic brands such as Gucci and Versace.

