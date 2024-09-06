Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Phan Đăng Hoàng to present his collection 'Ceramics' at Milan Fashion Week 2025

September 6, 2024_ Vietnamese designer Phan Đăng Hoàng will attend Milan Fashion Week to present his collection 'Ceramics', inspired by Nguyễn Phan...

Vietnam: Phan Đăng Hoàng to present his collection 'Ceramics' at Milan Fashion Week 2025
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ Vietnamese designer Phan Đăng Hoàng will attend Milan Fashion Week to present his collection 'Ceramics', inspired by Nguyễn Phan Chánh's silk art and ceramics. This event, which will take place on September 20, marks a significant milestone as Hoàng will be the first Vietnamese designer to present his personal brand in Milan, in a historic location such as the Royal Palace. The collection aims to reinterpret the image of the Vietnamese woman from a century ago in a modern and creative way, with over 40 looks that reflect Vietnamese culture and art. The news is reported by danviet.vn. Phan Đăng Hoàng, already known for his talent, studied in Italy and received international recognition, demonstrating the potential of Vietnamese fashion on the global stage.

