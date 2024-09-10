Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Phong Châu Bridge Tragedy, 10 Missing After Collapse

Vietnam: Phong Châu Bridge Tragedy, 10 Missing After Collapse
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 09, 2024_ A serious accident occurred at the Phong Châu Bridge in Phú Thọ province, where 10 people were reported missing, including 5 cars and several motorcycles swept away by the current. Authorities, led by Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc, are using specialized cameras and equipment for search and rescue operations. However, adverse weather conditions, with flood waters and strong currents, are hampering recovery efforts. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. Rescue operations will continue as soon as conditions allow, while the local community is awaiting further updates on the situation.

