Vietnam: Phu Quoc Festival Brings Amalfi Charm to Vietnam

October 23, 2024_ La Festa Phu Quoc, the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in Vietnam, is inspired by the picturesque landscapes of the Amalfi Coast. Located in Phu Quoc, the hotel combines Italian design elements with Vietnamese culture, creating a unique experience for visitors. The property offers a variety of restaurants that celebrate Italian cuisine, including signature dishes such as pizza and gelato, using fresh and authentic ingredients. The news was reported by vnluxury.vn, highlighting how Italy continues to influence the hospitality industry in Vietnam. La Festa Phu Quoc aims to become a sought-after destination for those seeking a luxurious and cultural experience during their stay.