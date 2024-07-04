Vietnam: Phu Quoc Festival celebrates Italy with a Mediterranean twist

July 3, 2024_ Phu Quoc Party, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, stands out as a gem in the heart of the 'Sunset City' on Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. Inspired by the Italian coastal towns of the Amalfi Coast, the resort offers a Mediterranean cultural experience with iconic architecture and a vibrant lifestyle. Among the main attractions are Il Salone, the first Italian salon in Phu Quoc, and The Merchant restaurant, which offers dishes inspired by Capri cuisine. The property also offers unique experiences such as Vietnamese coffee workshops and yoga on the beach. This is reported by nhipsongkinhte.toquoc.vn. The Phu Quoc Festival represents a cultural bridge between Vietnam and Italy, offering an unforgettable experience to visitors.