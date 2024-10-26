Vietnam: Phu Quoc Relaunches Tourism After Years of Stagnation

October 26, 2024_ Phú Quốc, a popular tourist island in Vietnam, is launching a plan to revive its tourism sector after a long period of stagnation. Local authorities have announced a series of initiatives to attract visitors, including cultural events and special promotions. The effort aims to restore the appeal of the island, known for its beaches and natural resources, and boost the local economy, Việt Nam News reports. Phú Quốc is one of Vietnam's most sought-after tourist destinations, famous for its crystal-clear waters and marine biodiversity.