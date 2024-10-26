Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Phu Quoc Relaunches Tourism After Years of Stagnation

October 26, 2024_ Phú Quốc, a popular tourist island in Vietnam, is launching a plan to revive its tourism sector after a long period of stagnation....

Vietnam: Phu Quoc Relaunches Tourism After Years of Stagnation
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ Phú Quốc, a popular tourist island in Vietnam, is launching a plan to revive its tourism sector after a long period of stagnation. Local authorities have announced a series of initiatives to attract visitors, including cultural events and special promotions. The effort aims to restore the appeal of the island, known for its beaches and natural resources, and boost the local economy, Việt Nam News reports. Phú Quốc is one of Vietnam's most sought-after tourist destinations, famous for its crystal-clear waters and marine biodiversity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
popular tourist island isola island sector after
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza