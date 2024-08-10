Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Plant Crisis in Ho Chi Minh City, City Seeks Solutions for Urban Greenery

August 9, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City is facing a crisis in its urban greenery sector, with the area of trees currently standing at 0.57 m2 per person,...

10 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 9, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City is facing a crisis in its urban greenery sector, with the area of trees currently standing at 0.57 m2 per person, below the 2025 target of 0.65 m2. Many trees are dying due to factors such as heat and pollution, while others have been damaged by poor practices such as the use of polluting materials and lack of care. Residents, such as Mr. Đinh Chí Hiếu, are expressing concern over the loss of historic trees and calling for improved care of new plantings. The situation has attracted the attention of local authorities, who are seeking to implement measures to protect and restore urban greenery, as reported by nld.com.vn. Authorities are also working on an urban greenery development program that extends to 2030, aiming to ensure the sustainability and beauty of the city landscape.

