Vietnam: PM Chinh calls for GDP growth above 7%

October 08, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for joint efforts to boost GDP growth above 7% while maintaining macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation. During a meeting, he stressed the importance of balancing budgets to ensure sustainable growth. Chinh urged authorities and institutions to work together to achieve these economic goals. The news was reported by Viet Nam News. The Prime Minister highlighted the need for effective strategies to address current economic challenges and promote the country's development.