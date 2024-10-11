Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: PM Chính calls on China, Japan, South Korea to cooperate with ASEAN

11 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 11, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính urged China, Japan and South Korea to cooperate with ASEAN in various fields during the ASEAN+3 Summit held in Laos. The premier stressed the importance of strengthening supply chains for the benefit of the region. Such cooperation is seen as crucial to addressing economic challenges and promoting sustainable growth. The meeting was an opportunity to discuss common strategies and strengthen ties between Asian countries, Việt Nam News reported. The summit was attended by leaders from different countries, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in a changing global environment.

