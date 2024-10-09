Vietnam: PM Chính Promotes Innovation and Business Resilience at ASEAN BIS 2024

09 October 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the 2024 ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ASEAN BIS) in Laos, highlighting the importance of business to ASEAN's growth and resilience. In his speech, he called on businesses to lead the digital and green transformation, addressing global challenges and promoting emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. He also highlighted the need to develop strategic infrastructure and improve governance to foster global integration. Vietnam, committed to three major strategic innovations, continues to create favorable conditions for investors, especially for ASEAN companies. This news is reported by Viet Nam News. ASEAN BIS is the leading annual forum for businesses in Southeast Asia, where strategic solutions are discussed to address regional economic challenges.